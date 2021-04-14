State Street (STT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

State Street (NYSE:STT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

