Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,397.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $343,757.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,453,288.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.