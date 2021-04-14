Bank of America (BAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

