The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 16th. Analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BK opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

