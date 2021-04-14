Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Nigel Wilson Sells 215,689 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider Nigel Wilson sold 215,689 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total value of £638,439.44 ($834,125.22).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 293.80 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.73. The company has a market cap of £17.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 251.78 ($3.29).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.