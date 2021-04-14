Dignity plc (LON:DTY) Insider Andrew Judd Buys 844 Shares

Dignity plc (LON:DTY) insider Andrew Judd acquired 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of £5,123.08 ($6,693.34).

Shares of LON:DTY opened at GBX 698 ($9.12) on Wednesday. Dignity plc has a 1-year low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 759 ($9.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £349.17 million and a P/E ratio of -13.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 602.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 591.

Dignity Company Profile

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

