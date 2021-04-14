Dignity plc (LON:DTY) Insider Andrew Judd Buys 844 Shares

Dignity plc (LON:DTY) insider Andrew Judd acquired 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.93) per share, with a total value of £5,123.08 ($6,693.34).
Shares of LON:DTY opened at GBX 698 ($9.12) on Wednesday. Dignity plc has a 1-year low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 759 ($9.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £349.17 million and a P/E ratio of -13.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 602.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 591.
Dignity Company Profile
