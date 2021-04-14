Christopher Keljik OBE Buys 2,978 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Ltd (LON:SBO) Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Ltd (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,978 ($3,890.78).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,000 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,970 ($3,880.32).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 3,015 shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £2,984.85 ($3,899.73).

Shares of Schroder British Opportunities stock opened at GBX 99.22 ($1.30) on Wednesday. Schroder British Opportunities Ltd has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.

