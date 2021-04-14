Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAF. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €112.83 ($132.75).

Get Safran alerts:

Safran stock opened at €116.46 ($137.01) on Monday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €118.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €110.26.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.