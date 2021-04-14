Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €88.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €88.00 ($103.53) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.79 ($91.52).

ETR:SAX opened at €69.75 ($82.06) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €72.24. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €51.30 ($60.35) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.94.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

