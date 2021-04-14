Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €147.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €138.58 ($163.04).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €124.25 ($146.18) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €62.88 ($73.98) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.