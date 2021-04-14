Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €147.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €138.58 ($163.04).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €124.25 ($146.18) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €62.88 ($73.98) and a 1-year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.