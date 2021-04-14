Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €47.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €47.00 ($55.29) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.95 ($61.11).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €49.17 ($57.85) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50-day moving average is €44.62 and its 200 day moving average is €41.68.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

