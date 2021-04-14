Comparing Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Prosus and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 1 2 0 2.67 Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68

Match Group has a consensus target price of $146.43, suggesting a potential upside of 0.19%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Prosus.

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prosus and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 8.26 $431.13 million $4.53 32.26

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prosus.

Summary

Match Group beats Prosus on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. is a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

