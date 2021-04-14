Critical Contrast: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) vs. Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Alexander’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property REIT $1.56 billion 0.44 $432.88 million N/A N/A Alexander’s $226.35 million 6.45 $60.08 million $19.47 14.67

Brookfield Property REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alexander’s has a consensus target price of $280.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.97%. Given Alexander’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Brookfield Property REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property REIT and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property REIT 12.55% 8.77% 1.20% Alexander’s 19.07% 16.46% 2.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brookfield Property REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Property REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexander’s has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

