Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Zynex posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $523.87 million, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zynex by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 163,460 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynex by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

