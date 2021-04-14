Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $395.22

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 395.22 ($5.16) and traded as high as GBX 546.59 ($7.14). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 543.60 ($7.10), with a volume of 736,817 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCRO shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 498.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 395.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

