Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.77

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.77 and traded as high as $33.24. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 6,910 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANCUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

