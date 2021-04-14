Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.00

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as high as $16.48. Manchester United shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 238,246 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

