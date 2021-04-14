Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.00

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.00 and traded as high as $15.94. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 264,166 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 751,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,816 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

