HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HXPLF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on HEXPOL AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Danske cut HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXPLF remained flat at $$11.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and cable and wire industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

