London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Down 89.8% in March

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,047,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $26.37. 185,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

