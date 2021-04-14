London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Down 89.8% in March

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,047,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $26.37. 185,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.