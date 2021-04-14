ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the March 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IPNFF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 1,456,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. ImagineAR has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.53.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.