ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the March 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IPNFF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 1,456,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. ImagineAR has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.53.
About ImagineAR
