Jupiter (JUP) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.89 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and $3.89 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00069095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00258828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.18 or 0.00709849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,555.22 or 0.99551742 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00022649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.29 or 0.00858839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JUPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.