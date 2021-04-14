Zacks: Analysts Expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. TCF Financial reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCF traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 440,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,955. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

