Loki (LOKI) Hits Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,699.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.84 or 0.03690503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.97 or 0.00441090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $812.00 or 0.01274738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.07 or 0.00489914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.00510788 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.79 or 0.00365444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00034872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

