ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.55. ION Geophysical shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 1,076,833 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IO. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.12.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

