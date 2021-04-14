ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) Stock Price Up 30.5%

ZipLink, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) shares rose 30.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 4,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 7,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34.

About ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL)

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000.

