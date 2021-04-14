Bitradio (BRO) Market Cap Reaches $88,026.80

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $88,026.80 and $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,880,487 coins and its circulating supply is 9,880,483 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.