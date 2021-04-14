Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 74.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 83.2% against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $240,810.02 and $75.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.00439098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

