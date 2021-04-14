Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. 321,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,798. Ilika has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99.
About Ilika
