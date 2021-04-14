Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Drops By 94.9%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the March 15th total of 1,833,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MDMP stock traded down 0.02 on Tuesday, hitting 0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,900. MDM Permian has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.94.
About MDM Permian
