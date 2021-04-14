$0.77 EPS Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.75. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,736 shares of company stock valued at $952,039 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.10. 106,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.54. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

