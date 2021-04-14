InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMode Ltd. is a provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology. The company serves plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. InMode Ltd. is based in Yokneam, Israel. “

Get InMode alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INMD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of INMD stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.83. The company had a trading volume of 599,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,286. InMode has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in InMode by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in InMode by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMode (INMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.