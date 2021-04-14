PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $30.19. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52.

About PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY)

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation; and offers services in the areas of non-destructive test, full maintenance contract, UT PAP service, machine inspection program, service call, workshop service, tire management system, pit stop management service, fabrication and remanufacturing cylinder, and UT remanufacturing.

