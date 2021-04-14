Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 937,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,094,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seneca Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) by 332.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,014 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.71% of Seneca Biopharma worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical needs. The company's stem cell-based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

