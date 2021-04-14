The Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Shares Up 17.1%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW)’s stock price shot up 17.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.70. 31,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 24,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78.

About The Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW)

The Crypto Company provides consulting services and education for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.