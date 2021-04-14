Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Shares Up 9.5%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) shot up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. 1,889,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 902,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PENMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Peninsula Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Peninsula Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $24.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

