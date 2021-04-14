Short Interest in Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Decreases By 94.6%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RADLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 1,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. Raia Drogasil has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

