Short Interest in Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Decreases By 94.6%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS RADLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 1,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. Raia Drogasil has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.06.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.