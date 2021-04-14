Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PLPRF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 102,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,722. Plus Products has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

Plus Products Company Profile

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

