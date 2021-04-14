Short Interest in Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Drops By 95.0%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the March 15th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NRDBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of NRDBY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 113,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.20. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.