VAULT Price Hits $9.87 on Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.87 or 0.00015498 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $4,535.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00068990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00258857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.00694922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,500.62 or 0.99672306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.54 or 0.00862580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 376,395 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VAULTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.