Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 274,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

