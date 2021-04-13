Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $28.80.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

