Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.66 Million

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $192.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSPNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.