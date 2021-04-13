Brokerages Set CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Target Price at $21.63

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 80,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD remained flat at $$9.37 on Thursday. 227,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,414. The firm has a market cap of $356.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

