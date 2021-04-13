Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of TMTNF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.58. 2,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

