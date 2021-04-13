Metaverse Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GBCHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Metaverse Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GBCHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,754,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GBCHF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 46,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Metaverse Capital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Metaverse Capital Company Profile

Metaverse Capital Corp. engages in controlling computing power for mining cryptocurrencies, operating masternodes/servicenodes, and providing witness services. The company's professional consultancy services include crowdsale administration services, as well as advisory services related to the development of blockchain networks.

