Short Interest in Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Drops By 92.1%

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the March 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,263,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HPMM remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,352,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,258,928. Hemp Naturals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
