BitSend Price Up 45.9% Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. BitSend has a market cap of $154,999.29 and $176.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitSend has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.07 or 0.00497523 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006518 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00026966 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,157.14 or 0.03406301 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,597,675 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

