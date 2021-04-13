Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0648

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $63.52 million and approximately $8,995.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 77.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.