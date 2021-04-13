Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1,714.00.

CSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down C$13.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1,900.26. 24,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$40.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.68. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,285.31 and a 52 week high of C$1,921.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,732.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,620.76.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 51.7800004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

